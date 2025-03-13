Ohio companies win gold at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ohio cheese companies Guggisberg Cheese and Pearl Valley Cheese were awarded gold medals at the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest held from March 4-6 in Green Bay.

Guggisberg Cheese, located in Millersburg, Ohio, won gold in the Baby Swiss class for its newest product Ziller. It received a score of 99.05 out of 100. The company was also selected as a finalist and as one of country’s top 20 cheese in the championship round of judging. Guggisberg attributes the medal to its employees and the Grade-A milk supplied by local farmers.

Pearl Valley Cheese, from Fresno, was honored with a gold medal in the Swiss Cheese category, and silver medals in both the Baby Swiss and Smoked Hard Cheeses. At last years World Championship Cheese Contest, the company received gold and silver medals in the Swiss Cheese category.

Pearl Valley Cheese is owned and operated by the fourth generation of the Stalder Family. It was originally founded by Swiss immigrants, Ernest and Gertrude Stalder in 1928.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association every other year, alternating with the World Championship Cheese Contest. It is the largest technical evaluation of cheese, butter and yogurt in the United States. This year, the contest saw over 2,400 entries from 31 states.

For more information, visit uschampioncheese.org.