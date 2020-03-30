Ohio Department of Agriculture changes H2Ohio deadline back to March 31

* Updated 3/31, 10:30 a.m. Check back for more updates.

SALEM, Ohio — On March 30, the deadline for farmers to apply for the H2Ohio program was moved back to its original March 31 date — the next day.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture made the announcement less than two weeks after extending the deadline for farmers to apply for the H2Ohio program until June 2, walking back its March 18 decision.

The ODA called the decision an effort to preserve resources for the H2Ohio program. It noted that the state and country are dealing with an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ODA will continue to process current applications, but will not accept new applications after March 31.

The original extension was intended to give farmers more time to complete their applications following Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders regarding COVID-19. Farmers work with local soil and water districts to sign up, and in-person visits to these offices were not recommended.

Ty Higgins, of the Ohio Farm Bureau, said the bureau is encouraging its members in the Maumee River Watershed to reach out by phone today to their local soil and water conservation districts to submit an application before the deadline.

Higgins said the change in the deadline was unexpected for the bureau.

“While we understand everything is in flux because of the pandemic, we have reached out to the Governor’s office to gain any additional clarification,” he said.

For more information on signing up, contact your local soil and water conservation district. A complete list of offices in the applicable counties is available at h2.ohio.gov/agriculture.