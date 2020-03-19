H2Ohio extends deadline to June

SALEM, Ohio — The deadline for farmers to apply for the H2Ohio program has been extended to June 2, in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders regarding COVID-19.

The program offers a total of $30 million in funding for farmers to improve their conservation practices. The funding comes from the H2Ohio initiative, which was introduced in the Ohio budget last year.

The program is currently open to farmers in the Maumee River Watershed. This area includes 14 counties in northwest Ohio. To apply for the program, farmers work with their local soil and water conservation districts.

In-person visits to these offices are not recommended, due to social distancing guidelines, so farmers will need to communicate with the districts in other ways to get signed up. The Ohio Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to allow more time for farmers to communicate with the districts and complete their applications.

For more information on how to sign up, contact your local soil and water conservation district. A complete list of offices in the applicable counties is available at h2.ohio.gov/agriculture.

Farmers who are interested in applying should contact their district as soon as possible to ensure that they have enough time to submit and finalize their applications by June 2.