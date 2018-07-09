Ohio Farm Bureau awards $34,000 in scholarships

COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awarded $34,000 in scholarships to students across the state.

The foundation annually recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship — Recipients are Sarah Lehner, Delaware County; Meredith Oglesby, Highland County; Katie Frost, Fayette County; Todd Peterson, Fayette County; Louisa Pullins, Wood County; Sumedha Kappagantula, Butler County; Kady Davis, Carroll County; Kaitlyn Evans, Richland County; and Danielle Leeper, Union County.

Darwin Bryan Scholarship — Recipients are Kristen Eisenhauer, Richland County; Katie Frost, Fayette County; Melanie Fuhrmann, Scioto County; Sarah Lehner, Delaware County; and Todd Peterson, Fayette County.

Jack Fisher Scholarship — Recipients are Cora Dorman, Licking County; Kady Davis, Carroll County; Mary Baker, Wayne County; Garrett Stanfield, Adams County; Todd Peterson, Fayette County; Meredith Oglesby, Highland County; Savannah Ireland, Jackson County; Kayla Walls, Mercer County; Abigail Durheim, Delaware County; and Sarah Lehner of Delaware County.

Kenny Walter Scholarship Fund — Recipients are Kady Davis, Carroll County, and Cora Dorman, Licking County.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholar Award — Receiving this award are Clare Sollars, Fayette County; Todd Peterson, Fayette County; Garrett Stanfield, Adams County; and Meredith Oglesby, Highland County.

Women’s Leadership in Agriculture Scholarship — Receiving the scholarship are Sarah Lehner, Delaware County; Melanie Fuhrmann, Scioto County; Katie Frost, Fayette County; Meredith Oglesby, Highland County; Holly Schmenk, Putnam County; Olivia Blay, Portage County; and Courtney Heiser, Seneca County.