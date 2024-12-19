Ohio Farm Bureau holds 106th annual meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation spotlighted its members’ achievements and celebrated the next generation of agricultural leaders during the organization’s 106th annual meeting Dec. 12 and 13.

The event featured recognitions for county farm bureaus that grew their membership, a showcase of Ohio’s Young Agricultural Professionals (YAP) and the 2024 Distinguished Service Awards presentation.

“Our luncheon today is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on our members who have given their time and share their passion so generously with our county farm bureaus, as well as celebrate the achievements of our young agricultural professionals,” said Nathan Brown, District 20 Trustee.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted addressed the luncheon crowd, reiterating Ohio’s commitment to agriculture.

“We greatly value what you do,” he said. “We know that you’ve struggled with some drought conditions this year, and in some parts of the state, some extreme drought conditions. And you’ve had some collapse in prices on commodities which we know are difficult. And we want to do all we can to support you through the struggles that you face.”

Husted said the state is determined to help producers navigate tough conditions ahead as well, whether through addressing bird flu or providing policy support around land use and private property rights. He underscored the vital role Ohio farmers play in feeding the world, calling the Buckeye State “the heart of it all.”

He also emphasized the importance of broadband internet expansion to areas that are underserved.

“Because you really can’t participate in the modern economy, health care, education system without it,” he said. “And particularly with the abundance of AI that’s coming on, we need to figure out how we use this assistive technology to improve the way all of us do our work, whether it’s in agriculture, manufacturing, whatever that might be.”

Membership growth

Farm Bureau Vice President of Membership Paul Lyons highlighted the organization’s progress over the past year, noting that all 86 county Farm Bureaus experienced an increase in farmer members. Fourteen counties also boosted their total membership and, as a nod to their achievement, received specially branded OFBF socks.

In 2024, OFBF set a target of recruiting 29,000 farmer members; the group exceeded that number by 5,500 new members, according to President Bill Patterson in a speech.

“We are stronger through membership, and we are stronger because of the work you do,” he said.

Several volunteers were honored for signing over 50 new members apiece, receiving the Murray Lincoln Award. The winners included Tracy Robinson of Pike County, Hal Brehm from Fulton County, Michael Miller of Henry County, Mick Scott of Jackson County, Jessica Taylor of Denton County, Angela Lewis of Scioto County, Ernie Welch from Van Burke County and Nate Andre from Fulton County.

YAP awards

The YAP program recognized top performers in three contests. Abby Campbell of Washington County took home the Discussion Meet prize.

This year’s Outstanding Young Farmer was Catherine Wolcott of Geauga County.

“Mamas, please let your babies grow up to be farmers,” Wolcott said. She and her husband started selling meat off their front porch before opening a farm store. “I will definitely continue to advocate for agriculture.”

Finally, Sarah Templin of Ashland County was named the winner for Excellence in Agriculture. Each winner will represent the state at upcoming national events.

Distinguished Service

Three individuals received OFBF’s Distinguished Service Award for lifelong contributions to Ohio agriculture, including John Mossbarger of Fayette County, a longtime veterinarian and Standardbred breeder.

“I’m truly honored even to be considered for these awards. And I’m even more honored to be able to continue to work with Farm Bureau and the horse industry,” Mossbarger said. “Why get involved? Well, it’s kind of like (paying) it forward, (giving) back for all the forefathers that did these things ahead of you. I think there’s a need for people to serve, volunteer and try to pay it forward.”

Jane Scott of Franklin County, a passionate advocate for connecting urban and rural communities, was the next honoree.

“My whole life has had this thread of agriculture through it,” Scott said in a video message. “Recognition from the Farm Bureau is the highest kind of recognition I could possibly receive because not everybody sees me as an agricultural person, but I think Farm Bureau gets it; that’s really where my heart and soul is.”

Finally, outgoing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, was honored for his support of farm-friendly legislation during his career in public service.

“We farm in Warren County, Ohio, and it’s the place where I go for both mental and physical health,” Portman said. “It’s a great honor. I’m not worthy. I mean, there are a lot of people more worthy than I am to get this award. I love going to the farm breakfast at the fair and seeing all the hall of fame people who have spent their lives encouraging Ohio farming and agriculture.”