Former CEO of Columbus Zoo sentenced to prison for fraud

DELAWARE, Ohio — The former chief executive officer of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded the zoo of at least $2.3 million, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Tom Stalf had pleaded guilty July 23 to 15 felonies, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, telecommunications fraud and tampering with records.

He and two other former zoo executives — Marketing Director Pete Fingerhut and Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell – were named in a Sept. 18, 2023, indictment, accused of manipulating credit-card and check-authorization forms for more than a decade and using the nonprofit’s public funds for personal use. Since their indictment, two additional former zoo employees were also charged.

The stolen money was spent on lavish times unrelated to the zoo, including suites and tickets to concerts and sporting events; golf memberships; trips to multiple states and foreign countries; meals, beverages and alcohol, and motor vehicles, according to the attorney general’s office.

As part of the sentencing, Stalf will be required to pay $315,572.65 in criminal restitution to the Columbus Zoo, state of Ohio and Internal Revenue Service. The amount is in addition to $400,000 in restitution that was already been paid on his behalf.