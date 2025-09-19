Western Lake Erie Basin counties can now enroll in H2Ohio initiative

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, announced that farmers in 14 counties of the Western Lake Erie Basin are eligible to enroll in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative beginning Sept. 15.

Producers in Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood Counties are eligible to enroll or re-enroll acreage into proven, science-based, best management practices that contribute toward improving water quality.

Farmers must have an up-to-date soil test and develop an approved voluntary nutrient management plan to enroll into other best management practices being offered in 2026 and 2027. Available best management practices include overwintering cover, subsurface phosphorus placement and manure incorporation and utilization.

To apply, farmers should contact their local soil and water conservation district and provide up-to-date soil tests.

Producers who enroll will receive support to develop and implement voluntary nutrient management plans, which encourage better utilization of applied nutrients.

To date, more than 3,200 producers have enrolled 2.2 million acres in H2Ohio across the state. In previous enrollments, producers in the 14-county project area have enrolled 1.2 million acres or more than 46% of cropland acreage in the area.

H2Ohio is DeWine’s statewide water quality initiative designed to address complex issues impacting Ohio’s waters. Launched in 2019, H2Ohio uses a comprehensive approach guided by science and data to reduce algal blooms, stop pollution and improve access to clean drinking water. H2Ohio’s agricultural program focuses on incentivizing farmers to implement science-based, proven best management practices to prevent nutrient runoff and improve water quality.