Ohio FFA presents state awards

(Check out some of the top winners from the 90th convention, and read our story about what the speakers had to say.)
Star American Degrees
Star American in Agricultural Placement, Michael Anadell, Firelands; Star American in Agrisicence, Mariah Cox, Zane Trace.
Gold medal chapters
Amanda-Clearcreek, Anna, Black River, Bowling Green, Cardington, Cedarville-GCCC, Covington-UVCC, Eaton, Elgin, Fayetteville, Felicity-Franklin, Firelands, Genoa-Penta, Houston-UVCC, London, Lynchburg-Clay, Miami East-MVCTC, Miami Trace, Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC, National Trail-MVCTC, New Bremen, North Union, Northeastern Clark, Norwayne, Otsego, Peebles, Ridgemont, South Central, St. Marys, Stoneridge- Pickaway Ross CTC, Talawanda-Butler Tech, Upper Sandusky, Versailles, and Zane Trace.
Proficiency awards
Agriscience Integrated Systems Research, Erin Jennings, Felicity-Franklin; Agriscience Plant Research, Abigail Hissong, Milton Union- MVCTC; Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication, Louis Pawliski, Anthony Wayne-Penta; Equine Science, Valerie Golden, Clear Fork Valley; Equine Science Entrepreneurship, Maryn Klaus, Lakota; Environmental Science and Natural Resources, Luke Scott, Wynford.
Diversified Horticulture, Katelyn Miley, St. Marys; Diversified Agricultural Production, Wyatt Mohler, Houston-UVCC; Diversified Livestock Production, Toby George, Versailles; Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship, Todd Peterson, Miami Trace; Diversified Crop Production Placement, Tyler Zimpfer, Anna; Dairy Production Entrepreneurship, John Hughes, West Holmes; Dairy Production Placement, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Versailles; Beef Production Placement, Mike Erf, Bellevue; Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Garrett Hagler, Miami Trace.
Agricultural Services, Mark Wolfer, Fayetteville; Agricultural Sales Placement, Emma Stober, Upper Sandusky; Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship, Maci Krites, Miami East-MVCTC; Agricultural Processing, Emily Holcomb, Firelands; Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement, Kyle Riggs, Lorain County JVS; Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship, Palmer Erb, Ridgewood; Agricultural Education, Alexis Elliot, Ridgemont; Agricultural Communications, Jamie Hart, Versailles; Accounting, Emily Holcomb, Firelands.
Fiber and Oil Crop Production, Sarah Lehner, Buckeye Valley-DACC; Forage Production, Trent Broerman, Eaton- MVCTC; Fruit Production, Ethan Stuckey, Wynford; Goat Production, Joshua Langenkamp, Houston- UVCC; Grain Production Entrepreneurship, Chris Keefer, Alexander; Grain Production Placement, Justin Scott, Indian Valley; Home and/or Community Development, Luke Vondrell, St. Marys Chapter; Landscape Management, Harman Hossler, Bellevue; Nursery Operations, Mason Hogan, Genoa; Organic Agriculture, Michael Bair, Miami East- MVCTC.
Outdoor Recreation, Kendra Risner, Stoneridge- Pickway- Ross CTC; Poultry Production, Aaron Knapke, Versailles; Sheep Production, Zane Parrott, Northmor; Small animal production and care, Chyann Kendal, Twin Valley South- MVCTC; Specialty Animal Production, Nathan Stewart, East Clinton; Specialty Crop Production, Emily Thommes, Miami East; Swine Production Enrepreneurship, Wyatt Crozier, Felicity-Franklin; Swine Production Placement, Jacob Wuebker, Versailles; Turf Grass Management; Carson Eyre, Western Brown; Vegetable Production, Ian Valerius, Firelands; Veterinary Science, Emma Ardis, Crestview; Wildlife Production and Management, Jesse Olinger, Ridgewood.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!