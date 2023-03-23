Ohio fish hatchery open houses begin March 25

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a state fish hatchery during this year’s open houses to learn more about their operations and purpose. Hatchery open houses are free of charge.

The Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries, which raised and stocked more than 52 million fish in 2022. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch and muskellunge) and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish and bluegill). These hatcheries enhance many of the inland fishing opportunities that anglers enjoy.

Hatchery open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location:

• March 25: St. Marys State Fish Hatchery, 01735 Feeder Road

• April 1: Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Road SE

• April 1: Senecaville State Fish Hatchery, 57199 Senecaville Dam Road

• April 15: Castalia State Fish Hatchery, 7018 Homegardner Road

• April 15: Kincaid State Fish Hatchery, 7487 St. Rt. 124, Latham, Ohio

• May 6: London State Fish Hatchery, 2570 Roberts Mill Road

During each open house, division of wildlife staff will give tours and answer questions about fish production and fisheries management. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these hatcheries, view fish eggs and fry in production buildings, and watch older fish in ponds or raceways.

Family-friendly activities and displays including an archery trailer and BB gun range will be available at some locations.

Stocking expands fishing opportunities statewide by bolstering fish populations where natural reproduction is insufficient or not possible for a particular species. Stocking is only one of many fish management tools used by the division of wildlife to improve angling. Learn more about Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and fish stocking locations at wildohio.gov.