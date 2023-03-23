Apply now for special hunting, fishing opportunities

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife invites all hunting and fishing enthusiasts to apply for spring 2023 controlled access opportunities available throughout the state.

The online application period for special trout fishing and wild turkey hunting is open now until March 31.

Successful applicants for each opportunity are selected through a random, computer-based lottery system. To apply, go to the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System webpage, or submit information through the HuntFish OH mobile app.

There is a nonrefundable $3 fee for each application. Applicants need all required permits and licenses prior to submitting their information. Apply over the phone by calling 866-703-1928 with an additional service fee of $5.50. Mail-in applications are not accepted.

Fishing opportunities

Cold Creek in Erie County offers trout fishing to anglers. The stream is one of Ohio’s most productive and unique waterways. A half-mile section of the creek located at Castalia State Fish Hatchery is open to lottery winners on select dates between May 1 and Nov. 24. Interested anglers can find more information about this popular event on the Controlled Fishing Access Lottery page at wildohio.gov.

One season is available for adult anglers, and another for youth anglers between 4 and 15 years of age. Up to 96 adult and 86 youth permits are available. Individuals selected to participate can bring two adults and three youths under the age of 16, no more than six people total. All anglers aged 16 and older in each group are required to have a valid Ohio fishing license.

Hunting opportunities

Spring youth wild turkey hunts are held at Eagle Creek (Brown County), Killdeer Plains (Wyandot County), Lake La Su An (Williams County) and Mosquito Creek (Trumbull County) wildlife areas. Mentor style and general applicant hunts are available. Interested hunters can visit the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page at wildohio.gov for more information.

All hunters are required to have a valid Ohio hunting license and wild turkey permit prior to applying. Applicants for youth wild turkey hunts must be 17 or younger and accompanied by a nonhunting adult. Licenses and permits are available at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app, or at any license vendor.

New hunters are eligible for the controlled hunts if they have not harvested a wild turkey within the last five years. Learners and mentors are both eligible to harvest a turkey during mentor-style hunts, provided the learner harvests their bird first. Either the learning hunter or the mentor can apply, and both must be properly licensed during the hunt.