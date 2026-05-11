Growing with purpose: A garden-to-table plan

The sun is starting to shine, I’ve already killed my first round of seeds, but the strawberries are blooming! From a Family and Consumer Sciences perspective, gardening is about more than growing food. It supports a healthy diet, helps manage household resources like money and time and teaches essential life skills to children.

Research and experience both show that when kids are involved in growing food, they are more likely to try new vegetables, eat them regularly and develop healthy eating habits.

A tough decision that comes up each year is what to plant. My kids are young and excited, and they love watching things grow and flourish. I often feed off their energy, and most of the time, that excitement leads us down a path of spur of the moment changes and poor planning. That’s why it’s important to start with the why. Why is planting a garden important to me, and do I realistically have the time and energy to maintain what I plant? Meal‑based gardening helps answer those questions.

Planting what you eat means aligning your garden with your family’s meals and preferences. It supports a diet rich in whole foods, helps save money, increases access to healthy foods and encourages more home‑cooked meals, dessert included (thank you, zucchini bread). Because gardening takes planning, space and commitment, being intentional from the start is essential.

First, plant what you eat. Begin by asking simple questions: What do we eat? Who will eat it? Last year, I planted an entire row of radishes because they’re a quick crop, and I was eager for fresh produce. Unfortunately, only two people in my household like radishes. I overdid it. Buying or planting too much is a common challenge in household food planning, whether we are gardening or grocery shopping. Overplanting leads to food waste and unnecessary spending, which can affect our budget. To avoid this, start with a list of common meals your family enjoys. Which produce shows up most weeks? What are you buying most often? Think about what can realistically be grown in a container, raised bed or yard.

Don’t forget snacks. Consider what your family eats fresh with little preparation. If no one likes snacking on cucumbers, that may be a reason to rethink planting 15 cucumber plants. Involving kids in this decision such as letting them help choose crops can increase their interest in the garden and their willingness to try new produce.Once you’ve identified foods your family will eat fresh or preserve, set aside a small amount of space to experiment with something new. Keeping experimental plants limited helps conserve money, space and effort for the foods you know will be used.

Second, harvest to table. Consider how each vegetable will be used in meals, snacks and recipes. When meal planning, think about what your family enjoys eating fresh, what can be easily stored or preserved, what costs the most when purchased out of season and what tastes homegrown better.

One way to do this is by looking at meals you already make. For example, taco night happens weekly in my household, so tomatoes, onions, peppers and maybe cilantro make sense for our garden. For snacks and lunches, I think about what my kids will happily eat throughout the season straight from the garden. This is another opportunity for repeated exposure that helps build acceptance of new vegetables for kids.

It’s also important to be realistic about preservation. Do you plan to can, freeze or store produce? Does your schedule allow for canning, or is freezing a more practical option? Are you traveling when tomatoes are at their peak? Both freezing and canning are effective ways to enjoy garden produce year‑round, but each requires time, supplies and planning. Matching your garden goals with your availability can help prevent feeling overwhelmed and reduce food waste. When gardens are planned around meals, families are more likely to eat healthier, waste less, and save time and money.

Lastly, how many people are you feeding? It’s easy to plant too much or too little if household size and intended use aren’t considered. Last season, I planned to can salsa but didn’t plant enough. I didn’t anticipate how busy our schedule would become once sports started. As a result, our tomatoes went into the freezer for chili instead, and we’re still buying store salsa.

While the tomatoes weren’t wasted, the experience reinforced the importance of aligning garden plans with both family size and available time. A quick guide to plants per person can be found at go.osu.edu/plantperperson (from West Virginia University Extension). For more on planning your garden, you can also visit go.osu.edu/gardenplanning.

(Holly Bandy is an OSU Extension Educator, Stark County. She can be reached at bandy.52@osu.edu.)