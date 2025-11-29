Ohio hunters can donate harvested deer to support local food pantries

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is accepting harvested white-tailed deer at select locations in December to help support local food pantries.

Deer donation days are Dec. 1, 2, 6, and 7. Division of Wildlife staff will be available at donation locations to assist with drop-offs.

This year, the Division of Wildlife began a partnership with the Ohio Penal Industries’ meat processing facility at the Pickaway Correctional Institution. Division of Wildlife staff will transport all donated deer to PCI for processing and packaging. Once packaging is complete, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks will distribute all donated venison.

The Division of Wildlife intends to distribute donated venison to local food pantries in the areas where those who donated live and work. One deer can provide up to 200 meals.

Deer donations are accepted for free at the following locations on Dec. 1 and 2, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster, OH 43323

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 1110 State Route 229, Delaware, OH 43003

Big Island Wildlife Area, 5389 Larue-Prospect Road W, New Bloomington, OH 43341

Deer donations are accepted for free at the following locations on Dec. 6 and 7, from noon to 6 p.m.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster, OH 43323

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 1110 State Route 229, Delaware, OH 43003

Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Road SE, Hebron, OH 43025

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 11540 Upper Gilchrist Rd, Mount Vernon, OH 43050

The deer donation days coincide with Ohio’s statewide gun hunting season, Dec. 1-7. Donated deer are required to be properly tagged and game checked, and hunters are required to have a license and deer permit before heading into the field, unless exempted.

A donated deer counts toward county and statewide bag limits. Visit wildohio.gov to see the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or to purchase a license or permit.