Ohio families can still sign up for Toys for Tots Program until Dec. 1

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s oil and gas industry is once again partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program to support families across eight eastern Ohio counties through its 12th Annual Toy Distribution Days this December. This year’s hosts include Williams, Expand Energy, Gulfport Energy, Infinity Natural Resources, EOG Resources, Ascent Resources and Pin Oak Energy.

Toys for Tots, founded in 1947, has brought holiday joy to millions of children nationwide. Thanks to extraordinary generosity from local churches, small businesses, schools, and individual donors, toy and monetary donations have reached record levels this year. Ohio’s oil and gas industry is assisting with collecting, organizing, and distributing these gifts to families in need.

Families wishing to participate must register online by Dec. 1. Visit the Toys for Tots website, click “Request a Toy”, and follow the prompts. Those who have submitted a request but have not received confirmation should check the Ohio Toys for Tots Facebook page. For additional assistance, contact Deb Oberlin at ohtoysfortots@gmail.com or 330-418-2330.

“Christmas is a wonderful day for many families, but for too many others it can be a painful reminder of struggle,” said Mike Chadsey, deputy coordinator for Toys for Tots and director of external affairs for the Ohio Oil & Gas Association. “That’s why our industry steps forward—because when you’re in a position to help, you should. This work is both an honor and a responsibility.”

This year, the toy delivery truck is sponsored by Energy Transfer, with fuel generously provided by Blackrock Resources.

2025 Distribution Schedule

Once a family is registered, they will receive a scheduled time slot to visit to select their toys.

Monroe County – Dec. 2

Hosted by Expand Energy

Generations Complex, 7115 Black Walnut Parkway, Woodsfield

Carroll County – Dec. 3

Hosted by EOG Resources

EOG Offices, 3255 Alliance Road NW, Malvern

Jefferson County – Dec. 4

Hosted by Ascent Resources

Board of Developmental Disabilities, 250 John Scott Highway, Steubenville, Ohio

Noble County – Dec. 5

Hosted by EOG Resources

The Event Center at Apex, 44519 Marietta Road, Suite B, Caldwell, Ohio

Belmont County – Dec. 8

Hosted by Gulfport Energy

First Presbyterian Church, 110 South Marietta St., St. Clairsville, Ohio

Harrison County – Dec. 9

Hosted by Williams

Village of Scio Fire Department, 318 West Main St., Scio, Ohio

Guernsey County – Dec. 10

Hosted by Infinity Natural Resources

Nurture Preschool, 218 South 5th St., Byesville, Ohio

Columbiana County – Dec. 12

Hosted by Pin Oak Energy Partners

St. Jude, 180 7th St., Columbiana, Ohio