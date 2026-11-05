Ohio opens winter home heating assistance for eligible families

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program opens Nov. 1 and runs through March 31, 2027.

The Winter Crisis Program offers one-time help to income-eligible Ohioans who are facing service disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service, or must pay to transfer service. It also supports households with 25% or less of bulk fuel in their tank so they can maintain service.

To qualify, a household must have a gross annual income at or below 175% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $57,750. Last year, the program helped more than 73,000 Ohio households, providing $25.5 million in benefits.

Ohioans can start an application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov, but must schedule an appointment with their local energy assistance provider to complete it. Depending on the agency, appointments may be in person or by phone. Applicants should bring copies of their most recent energy bills, a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability, if applicable, to their appointment.

Households served by a utility regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio must sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan or another payment plan if they still have an outstanding balance on their utility bill after receiving assistance.

For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, what is needed to apply or to be connected with a local energy assistance provider, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.