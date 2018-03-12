Ohio shale gas production higher in fourth quarter

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 38 percent more natural gas in the fourth quarter of 2017 than the same period in 2016, according to the figures released March 8 by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 4,193,562 barrels of oil and 503,066,907 Mcf (503 billion cubic feet) of natural gas.

Eight of the top 10 gas wells were producing in Belmont County. The other two top gas wells in the fourth quarter were in Jefferson County’s Mount Pleasant Township. The top gas well was the Sidwell 6H well in Belmont County’s Wheeling township.

Eight of the top 10 oil-producing wells were located in Guernsey County, with the other two top-producing oil wells located in Harrison and Carroll counties. The top two wells were both located in Guernsey County’s Millwood Township.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,897 horizontal shale wells, 1,869 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter.

Of the 1,869 reporting oil and natural gas results:

The average amount of oil produced was 2,244 barrels.

The average amount of natural gas produced was 269,164 Mcf.

The average number of fourth quarter days in production was 88.

As of March 3, 2018, there have been 2,276 horizontal wells drilled in Ohio’s Utica and Point Pleasant shale plays.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.