Ohio Soybean Council names scholarship winners

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) announced its scholarship recipients for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The OSCF Scholarship Program was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research.

Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded $310,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

Scholarships

Undergraduate scholarships of $3,000 each were awarded to Wyatt Jones, Salem, Ohio; Tanner Matthews, Ohio City, Ohio; Kayle Mast, London, Ohio; Abby Motter, Mansfield, Ohio, and Mikayla Storck, New Carlisle, Ohio.

A $1,500 scholarship was awarded to Monica Pennewitt as she will be graduating in the winter of 2018.

The annual $3,000 FLM Harvest Scholarship, awarded to students in the field of agriculture communications or business, was awarded to Lea Kimley, South Charleston, Ohio.

The annual $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named in honor of a Battelle research scientist who has made tremendous contributions to the soybean industry, was awarded to Matthew Klopfenstein, Haviland, Ohio.

The Robinson W. Joslin scholarship was awarded to Rex Tietje, Deshler, Ohio. The annual $3,000 scholarship was created to honor a long-time leader in the soybean industry both in Ohio and nationally, who passed away in May of 2016.

Graduates

Graduate scholarships of $5,000 w ere awarded to Will Hamman, Emma Matcham, Krystel Navarro, and Linda Weber.