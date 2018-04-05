Roundup of FFA news for April 5, 2018

OBERLIN, Ohio — Lorain County JVS FFA recently hosted its annual banquet to celebrate the school year. With 80 guests and 40 FFA members in attendance, every career development event was announced during the program, as well as the students who participated.

The top students in each event were awarded plaques and pins.

The banquet concluded with the 2018-19 FFA officers being announced. They are as follows: President Sydney Collier, Vice President William Keller, Secretary Michael McDonald, Treasurer Thomas Keller, Reporter Savannah Roby, Sentinel Nicholas Borlaug, and Student Adviser Aidan Marang.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — Aidan Muehlfeld from the Edon FFA Chapter traveled to Marysville High School to compete in the State Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event March 3.

Muehlfeld placed fourth out of 20 state qualifying speakers in the state of Ohio.

Several Edon FFA members participated in District 1 spring career development events at the Fulton County fairgrounds March 13. Students participated in general livestock, poultry and wildlife judging.

Austin Huffman, Hanna Fogel, Taylor Brown and Kase Hug competed in general livestock, placing 23rd out of 45 teams.

Students that competed in the Poultry CDE were Shane Zulch, Aidan Muehlfeld, Alex Jacoby, Connor Skiles, Alea Brandt, and Kelby Sapp. Overall the team placed 11th out of the 29 teams that competed.

Members participating in wildlife management were Carson Brandt, Lucas Joice, Travis Siebenaler, Arianna Howard, Colleen Hoffman, and Michelle Callaway. The team placed fourth out of 35 teams.

Kase Hug, Recce Disbro, and Austin Huffman of the Edon FFA Chapter participated in the District Agricultural Mechanic Skills Career Development Event at Penta Career Center March 6.

The team placed second at the district level, which qualifies them for the state competition April 6 at Ohio State ATI in Wooster.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA attended the Marysville FFA Judging Invitational, at Marysville High School, March 3. Team members participated in the nature, horse, dairy and general livestock judging competitions.

The nature judging team included William Blicha, placing 11th individually, and Amanda Mycek, 41st. Cannon Jackson placed 10th in the dairy cattle judging competition.

The horse judging team took fourth place with team members: Abigail Groesser, 24th; Hannah Abfall, 31st; Chloee Howard, 42nd; Madison Bias, 53rd; Jennasis Butler, 79th; Kaylynn Maurer, 95th; Kailee Baker, 135th; and Melanie Grove, 191st.

The general livestock team took fourth place with team members: Hannah Moskal, 12th; Hope Diaz, 28th; Cori Aviles, 44th; Brianna Englehart, 56th; Molly Cordonnier, 106th; Jared Bradford, 137th; Gracey Moskal, 374th; Alexa Shearer, 413th; Anna Shearer, 427th; and Kaitlyn Long, 429th.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA competed in the annual Ohio FFA Spring Skills Career Development Event in Columbus, March 24. Fayetteville’s agronomy team placed 10th, general livestock had placed 54th and equine placed 38th in the state.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — The Warren FFA held its annual chapter banquet March 17. The chapter said goodbye to Mr. Clark, who is retiring, and welcomed Mr. Campbell, who will take over the position of the Warren FFA director.

Mr. Clark and Mr. Campbell handed out most of the awards, which included top three sales for the citrus sale and strawberry sales and scholarships for FFA leadership camp.

New officers were installed. They are Ty Ellenwood, president; Sierra Sinclair, vice president; Jenna Haffner, secretary; Allison Florence, treasurer; Tori Wittekind, reporter; Madison McKenzie, sentinel; Jake Hanlon, student adviser; Faith Weyant, student development committee; Holly McCoy, chapter committee; Erika Cunningham, community chapter committee.