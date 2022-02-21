Ohio State Fair is back

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center and State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced that the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to Aug. 7.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”

“When we open our gates, people will be able to rediscover the Ohio State Fair,” said Strickler. “This summer, all of our fair favorites will return. You’ll be able to walk through the barn, see the iconic butter cow, try some deep-fried food on a stick, listen to music, browse arts exhibitions, watch performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, visit with Smokey Bear, learn about agriculture, and so much more.”

2019 fair

During the 2019 Ohio State Fair, 934,925 people attended during the event’s 12-day run. These attendees came from each of Ohio’s 88 counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada and Mexico.

The first big-name acts in this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert and Event Series will be announced by the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, March 7, with additional announcements to follow, March 21 and April 4.

Details

More Information on the 2022 Ohio State Fair admission and parking:

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday — 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday* — 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

*Except Sunday, Aug. 7, when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Gate admission prices:

Adults (13-59) — $10

Youth (6-12) — $8

Senior (60+) — $8

Children 5 and under — free

General parking — Free

Early bird admission — $6 (valid May 1-31)

Advance admission — $8 (valid June 1-July 26 only)

Midway ride-all-day wristbands — $25 each (through July 26 only)

Parking

General parking is free to fairgoers in the main lots north of the Cardinal Gate. Reserved parking is not available to the general public for purchase.

Rides

Midway hours:

Wednesday, July 27 — 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 — 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday, July 29 — 11 a.m.-midnight

Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 — 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 — 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

**Sensory-friendly morning: Thursday, Aug. 4 — 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 — 11 a.m.-midnight

Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 — 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Ohio State Fair plans to follow applicable state and local protocols related to the spread of COVID-19.