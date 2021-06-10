Ohio state parks now resume full operations

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced June 2 that all of Ohio’s state parks and watercraft facilities are now fully open for the public to enjoy this summer.

At the peak of the pandemic, Ohioans visited Ohio’s state parks in record numbers to safely enjoy recreational activities outdoors, but indoor recreation was suspended as a safety precaution. With Ohio’s increase in vaccinations and decrease in coronavirus spread, newly reopened facilities include all group activity areas such as shelterhouses and other day-use group facilities; nature centers; campground stores; pools; park offices; and commissaries.

Many areas which may have had limited occupancy, like showerhouses, playgrounds and ball courts, have returned to pre-pandemic rules of operation. Although masks are no longer required for visitors inside state park buildings, the Ohio Department of Health reminds citizens that the pandemic is ongoing and that a large number of Ohioans remain unvaccinated and at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12.

To get more information about each state park’s accommodations, visit ohiostateparks.gov. Reservations may be made online or by calling 866-OHIOPARKS.