Ohio to be one of first to offer work ethic certification

COLUMBUS — Ohio 4-H youth development will be one of the first 4-H programs in the nation to offer high school students a work ethic certification. Designed by Mike Rowe, best known as the host of television’s “Dirty Jobs,” the work ethic curriculum will be offered under the Ohio 4-H Pathways to the Future initiative.

Ohio high schoolers can learn about the importance of work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification and a positive attitude when it comes to future employment. Students who complete the program will receive a nationwide industry credential that demonstrates their ability to be an asset in the workplace.

Four Ohio 4-H professionals completed the training and can now offer the work ethic curriculum, and more 4-H and other extension educators are completing the training. Currently, the certification will be offered to students virtually every Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 18 through Oct. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn more and register at go.osu.edu/mrwworkethic.