Pa. 4-H’ers participate in national wildlife habitat program

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension sent two 4-H members — Carley Locke, of Erie County and Grace Ziegmont, of York County — as delegates to the National Wildlife Habitat Education Program Invitational, held recently in Milford, Iowa.

This program offers a hands-on environmental education experience, allowing participants to engage in a friendly competition that tests their wildlife expertise. The initiative, organized by 4-H and FFA, is aimed at teaching youth ages 8-19 about wildlife and fisheries habitat management. The ecoregion of focus for this year was the Great Plains grasslands and tallgrass/mixed prairie.

Locke said that 4-H members learned about the benefits of promoting native plants and animals, managing invasive species and creating habitat management plans for local and regional health. She plans to encourage her grandmother to plant more native grasses.

Locke and Ziegmont qualified to represent Pennsylvania at the national event through their participation in the Wildlife and Forestry Field Day in May, which gave 4-H members from across Pennsylvania an opportunity to explore their interest in wildlife and forestry.