Ohioans honored for support of fairs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Honors were awarded to 48 individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Of this group, 16 received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs.
Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor received plaques.
The award recipients were:
Adams County Fair: Corbett Phipps
Henry County Fair: Laura Rohlf
Ashland County Fair: Barry Litten
Holmes County Fair: Kerry Taylor (Director’s award)
Ashtabula County Fair: Ryan Schwotzer (director’s award)
Jefferson County Fair: Vicki Whinnery (director’s award)
Athens County Fair: Tom Weekly
Madison County Fair: Dave Monnin
Auglaize County Fair: Dennis Dickie
Marion County Fair: Keith Seckel
Brown County Fair: Paul Hall (director’s award)
Meigs County Fair: Jim Ridenour (director’s award)
Butler County Fair: Mary Jo Little (director’s award)
Miami County Fair: Melissa Kleptz
Canfield Fair: Ward Campbell
Monroe County Fair: Jack Cera
Carroll County Fair: Ashton’s Preservation Association
Ottawa County Fair: Richard Petersen
Clark County Fair: Steve Turnbull
Perry County Fair: John Russell
Clermont County Fair: Robert Young
Portage County Fair: Ernest Rufener (director’s award)
Clinton County Fair: Dave Albers (director’s award) and Kim Albers (director’s award)
Preble County Fair: Rob Caldwell
Putnam County Fair: Peg Kruse
Columbiana County Fair: Tim Yarian (director’s award)
Richland County Fair: Angela Phillips
Coshocton County Fair: Chuck Ellis (director’s award) and Sally Ellis (director’s award)
Richwood Independent Fair: Steve Robinson
Ross County Fair: Gary Prater
Crawford County Fair: Ron Storer
Seneca County Fair: Bryan Zimmerman
Delaware County Fair: Morgan Mellen (director’s award) and Laryssa Hook (director’s award)
Summit County Fair: Mike Hawsman and Angela Hawsman
Geauga County Fair: Vicki Koller
Tuscarawas County Fair: Bob Sensel
Greene County Fair: Bob King (director’s award)
Washington County Fair: James Booth, Kevin Ritter and James Booth
Hamilton County Fair: Shirley Mesley
Hardin County Fair: Matt Jennings (director’s award)
Harrison County Fair: Dale Norris
Wayne County Fair: Ronald Grosjean (director’s award)
For more information on Ohio’s fairs, visit agri.ohio.gov.
Two inducted in fairs hall of fame
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers inducted Robert Reidenbach, Ashland County, and James Ridenour, Meigs County, into the Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame Class of 2022, at the 97th annual convention and conference, Jan. 9, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.
Ridenour. Ridenour who passed away Feb. 10, 2021, supported the Meigs County Fair for more than 50 years. He was a supporter of the junior fair and livestock auctions. He was instrumental in donating substantially to the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena.
Reidenbach. Reidenbach served on the Ashland County Fair board for 51 years. Under his leadership, Ashland County Fair was the first handicapped accessible fairgrounds in Ohio.
He was the 1994 Ohio District Five Outstanding Fair Supporter. He served on many fair committees and initiated the youth tractor safety program. He was a 4-H adviser, and the Loudonville FFA awarded him honorary chapter member.
