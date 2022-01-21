Maya Kidd selected as Ohio Fairs’ Queen

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers selected Maya Kidd, Middletown, Ohio, representing the Butler County Fair, as the 2022 Ohio Fairs’ Queen.

Maya was chosen from a field of 78 county and independent fair queens and crowned, Jan. 8, during the combined senior and junior fair board member general session.

There were more than 1,600 senior and junior fair board members in the Regency Ballroom, Columbus.

Maya is joined on her court with first runner-up, Erin Pope, Gallia County Fair; second runner-up, Annabelle Ehmer, Stark County Fair; third runner-up, Nicole Fennig, Mercer County Fair; and fourth runner-up, Gretchen Search, Ross County Fair.

Maya will represent Ohio’s state, county, and independent agricultural fairs for 2022 and will assist with the queen’s selection process during the 2023 Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus, Jan. 12-15, 2023.