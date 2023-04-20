Ohio’s 2023-24 hunting seasons announced

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council approved proposed hunting and trapping season dates for 2023-24, including deer bag limit changes in seven counties according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Deer hunting

Seasons in 2023-24 have similar dates to last year. Bag limits will increase to three deer in Belmont, Gallia, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe counties, and will decrease to two in Butler County. As in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken.

The deer hunting season dates for 2023-24 include:

• Deer archery: Sept. 30, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024

• Youth deer gun: Nov. 18-19, 2023

• Deer gun: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023; Dec. 16-17, 2023

• Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 6-9, 2024

The chronic wasting disease surveillance area in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties will allow additional hunting opportunities to slow the spread of CWD. In addition to the statewide hunting seasons, hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties will have opportunities to participate in disease surveillance area seasons:

• Deer archery season: Sept. 9, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024

• Early gun season: Oct. 7-9, 2023

Turkey hunting

Turkey hunting will be available in 70 counties this fall from Oct. 14 to Nov. 12. The season bag limit is one bird of either sex. Spring 2024 wild turkey hunting season dates will be determined in the fall.

General hunting

The Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve proposed season dates similar to last season for waterfowl and migratory birds. The council received a proposal to reduce the ruffed grouse hunting season dates and open counties because of long-term trends in declining grouse numbers. Proposed grouse season dates are from Nov. 3 to Nov. 26 with a daily limit of one bird. Season dates would be aligned for public and private land. The proposal would allow grouse hunting in Adams, Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.