Ohio’s deer archery hunting season begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The crisp air and changing colors of fall are fast approaching, and that means one thing for Ohio’s hunters, deer hunting season is almost here. Ohio’s popular deer archery hunting season opens, Sept. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Last season, Ohio archery hunters harvested more than 93,500 deer, the highest total on record. Deer harvested with archery equipment made up 47% of all deer taken during 2020-21, marking the eighth year in a row that more deer were harvested with a bow than during the weeklong gun season (71,651).

Ohio’s long-term management plan has led to quality deer hunting that is recognized as some of the best in the nation.

Overall, hunters harvested 197,721 deer during 2020-21, 9% higher than the three-year average. The total includes 83,332 bucks, 94,763 does and 19,626 button bucks.

Coshocton County once again led the state with 6,791 deer harvested.

Other counties with a high deer harvest include:

– Tuscarawas (6,158), Ashtabula (5,662), Licking (5,549), Knox (5,247), Muskingum (5,171), Holmes (4,833), Guernsey (4,809), Carroll (4,123) and Trumbull (4,014).