Ohio’s early fall hunting is beginning

COLUMBUS — Thousands of Ohioans have eagerly been waiting for the calendar to turn to September, when popular hunting seasons open across the state. Early September is the time to hunt doves, squirrels and some waterfowl, with white-tailed deer archery season just around the corner.

Hunting season began Sept. 1 for squirrel (fox, gray, and red), dove, rail, snipe and gallinule and Sept. 3 for Canada geese and teal (blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon). The deer archery hunting season is not far behind, with the statewide season beginning Sept. 24 and a season in a few targeted counties opening Sept. 10.

Doves are a popular game bird for hunters in Ohio. Doves are abundant throughout Ohio in early September before they migrate to southern habitats for the winter.

Squirrels were the first quarry of many beginning Ohio hunters and are still the state’s favorite small-game species. Early in the hunting season, squirrels are found in forests and woodlands that have beech, oak, and hickory trees.

Canada geese, blue-winged teal, and green-winged teal are some of the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands. Waterfowl can be hunted in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds, or from a boat. Be sure to review the waterfowl identification guide before an early season hunt.

Hunters are reminded to check the current regulations for changes to season dates and daily limits as the 2022 fall seasons begin. A summary of the 2022-23 hunting and trapping regulations can be found at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app, or anywhere licenses are sold.

Ohio’s deer archery season begins soon. The statewide season opens Sept. 24. Hunters in the Disease Surveillance Area (Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties) can begin archery hunting two weeks before the statewide opener, on Sept. 10.

The Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership program opens an avenue for hunters to access private land, and landowners to receive incentives for allowing hunter access.

Find more information about the program, sign up as a hunter or landowner, and find property near you at wildohio.gov.