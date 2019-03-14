Paulding Co. wind farm approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) authorized Paulding Wind Farm IV, LLC to construct the Timber Road IV Wind Farm near Payne, Ohio.

The Timber Road IV Wind Farm will include up to 37 wind turbines and will have a total generating capacity of up to 125.1 megawatts (MW).

Underground electric collection lines will transfer electricity produced by each turbine to a collection substation that will then connect to the regional transmission grid.

Approximately 17 miles of access roads will be constructed to support the facility.

Paulding Wind Farm IV aims to begin construction in the second quarter of 2019 and to place the wind farm in service during the fourth quarter of 2019.

In other business, the OPSB authorized AEP Ohio Transmission Co. to construct four electric transmission line projects across the state and approved Hillcrest Solar I, LLC’s request to increase the planned generating capacity of the Hillcrest Solar Farm in Brown County from 125 MW to 200 MW.

Additional information about the decision is available at www.opsb.ohio.gov.