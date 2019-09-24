Pavilion razed by fire at Rogers Sale

ROGERS, Ohio — A fire took out a building and all the hay in it at Rogers Community Auction & Flea Market.

The open-sided I pavilion, at the southwest corner of the market, was full of hay when the fire was spotted around 5 p.m. Sept. 18, Rogers Sale said in a statement.

Fire departments from Negley, Lisbon, West Point, New Waterford and East Palestine responded to the blaze. No one was injured, and the fire was contained to the I pavilion.

The pavilion had between 30-50 large round bales of hay and several large square bales in it waiting to be picked up from a hay sale earlier in the day. The cause of the fire is not known.

The pavilion had 50 vendor spaces in it. The sale, which has more than 1,600 vendor spaces, was open for business as usual on the Friday after the fire.

This was the second fire at Rogers Sale in its 64 years of the business. The nearby G Pavillion burnt in May 2017, and was replaced.