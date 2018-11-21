Pennsylvania Dairy Summit: Follow your compass

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s easy to get off course in the volatile and ever-changing dynamics existing in today’s dairy industry.

The 2019 Pennsylvania Dairy Summit program will offer encouragement and guidance to help dairy producers and industry leaders who attend “follow your compass.”

This year’s Dairy Summit is scheduled for Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at the Lancaster Marriott Conference Center.

Hosted annually by the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and Center for Dairy Excellence, this dairy event offers insight on the latest technology and management insight to enhance individual dairy operations, while offering views on industry dynamics and the factors shaping agriculture in the U.S.

Speakers

The speaker line up for the 2019 Dairy Summit includes:

– Haydn Shaw, author of Sticking Points: How to Get 4 Generations Working Together in the 12 Places They Come Apart, will speak on “Leading Through Change.”

This will include the process of leading through the six change reactions, so you can make change more efficient and effective.

– Tom Wall, known as the “Dairy Coach,” will be featured with his presentation on “Motivating Your Team.” He has been working with dairies throughout the country for more than 17 years, helping managers create and implement simple systems that work while training and coaching their employees.

– Phil Clemens, of Hatfield Quality Meats, will share his insights and experience in the Summit Business Showcase. He will discuss the challenges he has faced in a business and in agriculture, all while offering advice on how to grow business and family dynamics.

Clemens is the CEO of Clemens Family Corporation and Hatfield Quality Meats.

– John Brubaker, a native of Lancaster County, will share his insights and experience in the Producer Showcase. Now a resident of Buhl, Idaho, Brubaker has been a lifelong dairy producer and co-owns Knott-Run Dairy, LLC with his sons.

In 1988, Brubaker was awarded as the Pennsylvania Master Farmer for his service in the industry. Now, as an active member for DMI, he serves as the chairman of the export committee and oversight committee.

In addition, he is actively involved with the national and state dairy promotion boards.

– Dr. David Dworak, deputy provost at the U.S. Army War College, will speak on “Reaching Your Leadership Potential.”

This session will focus on local Pennsylvania history, insights of leading diverse organizations, dealing with complex environments and goal setting. As a retired U.S. Colonel, Dworak has experience in supply chain management, logistics, program management, and worldwide multi-modal distribution.

He currently teaches graduate level classes at the U.S. Army War College.

To learn more about the program and to view highlights of the 2019 Pennsylvanian Dairy Summit program, go to padairysummit.org. Contact the Pennsylvania Dairy Summit Business Office with questions at 814-355-2467 or email info@padairysummit.org.