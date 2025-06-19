Persistent rains and cool temps slow Ohio’s 2025 planting season

By Tracy Turner

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — Relentless rain and lingering chill have stalled the start of Ohio’s 2025 planting season, leaving many farmers scrambling to make up for lost time in fields that were too wet to work.

With corn planting at 72% as of June 2 — still trailing the five-year average of 87% — Ohio farmers are racing against time and field conditions as they make crucial decisions about the 2025 growing season.

To help navigate this difficult start, researchers and educators with Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Ohio State University Extension, are stepping up efforts to provide timely, research-based guidance.

From crop selection and nutrient management to insurance options and long-term resilience strategies, CFAES specialists are working closely with producers across the state to manage the immediate and lasting impacts of this spring’s conditions.

Aaron Wilson, climate specialist with OSU Extension and assistant professor with CFAES, said recent weather has made that support more important than ever. Persistent rainfall and unseasonably cool temperatures have compressed the planting window and forced tough decisions on timing and fieldwork.

“This May was certainly on the wet and cool side,” Wilson said. “Temperatures ran 2 to 4 degrees below normal, and many parts of the state recorded rain on 18 to 21 days, leaving farmers with just two suitable fieldwork days per week, on average.”

Corn. Compared to the catastrophic delays of 2019, when only 22% of corn was in the ground by late May, 2025 is faring better — but is still well behind. That year, relentless spring rains caused saturated fields across much of the state, preventing thousands of acres from being planted at all. Many farmers were forced to file prevented planting insurance claims, resulting in sharp financial losses and reduced feed and grain supplies. As of late May, only 54% of corn had been planted, but that jumped to 72% by June 2, showing how quickly farmers worked during narrow dry windows.

In northwest and northeast Ohio, as well as counties along the Ohio River, growers have made solid progress, but many are still behind schedule as emergence lags behind planting.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Crop Progress Report for the week ending June 2, corn planting had reached 72%, with just 49% emerged — still behind both last year’s 88% planted and the five-year average of 87%. Soybeans were 77% planted and 42% emerged. The report also noted only two days were suitable for fieldwork during that week.

Soybeans. Soybean growers are also keeping a close eye on the calendar. According to Laura Lindsey, CFAES soybean and small grains specialist, while cool conditions may benefit wheat by extending the grain-fill period, wet weather can increase the risk of diseases such as Fusarium head blight.

“Soybeans that are planted are growing slowly and may appear yellowish due to the wet weather,” Lindsey said. “But with warmer temperatures, they should grow out of these problems. For now, we recommend higher seeding rates, narrower row widths, and selecting the latest maturing varieties that will still mature before frost.”

Still, every passing day adds pressure. The growing degree days — heat units that track crop development — are lagging, with some areas 60 to 90 behind normal, slowing soil-warming and emergence. Even high-elevation wildfire smoke drifting from Canada has subtly impacted solar radiation, Wilson said, though mostly at levels unlikely to significantly affect crop yields.

Beyond agronomic considerations, the economic calculus is equally complex. Prevented planting — an option available through federal crop insurance — has become an increasingly relevant topic in 2025, particularly for corn producers facing soggy fields.

Assistance. To help farmers navigate these high-stakes decisions, OSU Extension is providing guidance through fact sheets, field-based consultations and decision tools that break down the financial and operational implications of each option.

Eric Richer, OSU Extension farm management specialist, said the goal is to help farmers make informed choices based on their unique situations and available coverage.

“Despite some of the state receiving excess rainfall, making the prevented planting decision involves answering multiple farm management questions while reviewing the policy with your crop insurance agent,” Richer said. “Each farmer knows their farm and planting conditions the best.”

That decision hinges on multiple factors: which inputs have already been applied, which agronomic options remain, and whether insurance coverage justifies switching crops or accepting a prevented planting indemnity. For corn, the prevented planting coverage typically begins on June 5; for soybeans, it starts June 20.

While Richer and others stress the importance of consulting crop insurance agents for individual guidance, they also highlight Extension’s role in supporting decision-making.

“CFAES is working to help farmers build both short- and long-term resilience,” Wilson said. “Through programs like the AgTech Innovation Hub with Nationwide Insurance, we’re developing new tools and sharing stories from farmers who are adapting to these challenges.”

As Ohio farmers weigh their options and adjust to the season’s uncertainties, CFAES and OSU Extension continue to play a key role in delivering up-to-date, research-based support. That collaboration is especially evident in the statewide agronomy network, which works to keep educators and producers informed in real time, Douridas said.

“Our statewide agronomy network collaborates each week to share the most relevant research in the C.O.R.N. Newsletter,” she said. “It’s one of our most important resources — especially during seasons like this.”