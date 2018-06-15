Pole Barns Direct offers custom solutions

(The following article is part of a paid placement promotion in Farm and Dairy’s annual Progress edition.)

EAST CANTON, Ohio — Whether you’re looking for some additional storage for your outdoor equipment, or something much larger, Pole Barns Direct has options to suit your needs.

And if your idea of a “pole barn” is a simple four-wall structure with wooden posts, you might be surprised.

Today’s pole barns have evolved to include customized colors and building material — from the inside and out. You can go simple and economical, or you can select a building that is showroom quality and even fit for living space.

New location

Pole Barns Direct has been in business since 2009, and in April of this year, the company opened at its new location at 505 Nassau St., East Canton, Ohio.

The new location, also known as the Showroom and Design Center, is easy to spot and is made from the same construction materials the company offers. The building is red on the outside, with a canopy in front, and a brick base along the entrance.

Inside, the office partitions and ceiling are all made from pole barn steel, and there are samples of different colors and building components for customers to review.

The business was started by Reggie Stoltzfus, owner, and Adam Mitchell, sales manager. Both men worked in the housing construction industry and saw an opportunity with pole barns.

Modern buildings

Although pole barns have been around for decades, today’s pole barn industry has undergone a lot of change and improvements.

“The post-frame industry has changed, with a lot of features that are available now, with all of the different colors that are available for the metal roofing and siding,” said Mitchell.

In the past, customers sometimes had issues with posts rotting off in the ground, but thanks to improvements like concrete posts and post protectors, that issue has mostly been overcome.

Today’s pole barn can be matched to meet existing buildings, such as your house, in both color and also design. And the interior can be finished to just about any degree that a customer may want.

Pole Barns Direct offers two basic options with its buildings — either kits that the buyer intends to construct themselves, or they also provide labor and installation, if that’s what the customer prefers.

The company employs five construction crews, and about 10 office staff.

Customer satisfaction

Stoltzfus, who also owns Dutchcraft Truss, said the company tries to walk people through the entire process, whatever their goals may be. It usually starts with an on-site meeting to review the location and slope, a pre-construction review, construction and completion.

“We don’t just drop material and build a building,” he said. “There’s a lot of thought that goes into each project before any material is even dropped off.”

Jennifer Bryan, marketing coordinator, said the company tries to take the hassle out of construction, and provide customers the satisfaction that “peace of mind comes standard with every building.”

The company offers a five-year workmanship warranty, and the manufacturer offers an additional warranty on the actual products. The higher-end siding now carries a warranty of 40 years — a substantial increase from 25-year warranties of just a few years ago.

Options available

Pole Barns Direct buys from the wholesale market and tries to offer better pricing and options directly to the customer. The company serves about 22 states, and provides construction services within about a three-hour drive from the store.

The main types of structures are residential, agricultural barns and equestrian facilities, and commercial structures. The company also re-sides existing structures and can pretty much build whatever you want.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever built the same building twice, because it’s all unique” in terms of design and location, said Mitchell.

Pole Barns Direct is accredited through the National Frame Building Association, and has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. The store is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach them online at polebarnsdirect.com, or by phone at 877-71-BARNS. They’re also on Facebook at @PoleBarnsDirect.