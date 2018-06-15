Renaissance Nutrition builds relationships

(The following article is part of a paid placement promotion in Farm and Dairy’s annual Progress edition.)

ROARING SPRING, Pa. — More than just a vitamin and mineral premix company, Renaissance Nutrition, Inc. tailors its products to individual farmer’s needs through nutritional consulting.

Qualified nutritional consultants work hand-in-hand with producers on farms of all sizes and with all species to provide up-to-date nutritional input, balanced rationing, livestock health care information, farm management insights and agronomic products and services that can make a positive difference.

History

Founded in 1985 by Craig Brown, current president, and headquartered in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, the company was established on the principles of offering producers the best products and services at reasonable prices, while using homegrown forages and feeds wherever possible.

In over 33 years, Renaissance Nutrition has become the largest nutrition and premix manufacturing business in the Northeast and continues expansion from the Atlantic to the Pacific, into Canada and other countries.

The company manufactures and distributes a complete line of nutritional supplements for dairy, beef, swine, sheep, goats, horses and poultry.

Products are marketed in a variety of sizes, from bags to super sacks, tubs and bulk, to provide what producers need to meet individual situations.

Forage

Renaissance has also developed expertise in forage production through its agronomy services, working with numerous seed companies to provide research-tested hybrids and varieties that can offer improved digestibility.

These include corn, alfalfa, and soybeans, as well as numerous grasses, brassicas, small grains and seed mixes.

To do this, the company has worked closely with producers, its nutritional consultants and independent labs to ascertain the nutritional value of forages. Evaluation is done through extensive in vitro and in situ analysis.

A line of research-tested preservatives and inoculants is also available to help producers maintain the nutritional content of ensiled and baled forages by aiding fermentation, and reducing spoilage and mold.

Additionally, the company has a proprietary biological growth stimulant, REN-YIELD, for soil and seed, helping to maintain the necessary organic composition of productive soil on any farm.

Consultants

The word “Renaissance” means “new birth,” representing a determination to return to customer-oriented service in the arena of nutrition, premix, feed business and agronomy.

Renaissance consultants work closely with other ag-related services within each geographic area, acknowledging the importance of linkages within the ag industry.

The company offers customized programs, including farm management information and recommendations, professional nutritional consultation and ration balancing, herd profiles, body condition scoring, forage management and sampling, biosecurity insights and assistance, quality products and a team that stands solidly behind its customer–producers.

This team includes your local Renaissance consultant, along with dairy and livestock specialists, highly qualified nutritional and agronomic staff at the company’s Help Desk, as well as university, research and supplied contacts nationally.

The company also provides technical features and articles for local and national publications through the research work of its own technical staff. Articles are available at www.rennut.com.

Details

Over the past few years, Renaissance has seen tremendous growth and development, adding to its staff of nutritional experts, expanding its agronomy applications and product offerings, increasing its sales and consulting staff, adding to office, manufacturing, warehousing and trucking capabilities, and moving into new geographic areas.

Renaissance does not offer online ordering because it values consultant-producer relationships. For more information call 800-346-3649 or visit rennut.com to find a nutritional consultant near you.