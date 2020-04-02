Public spaces to shoot in northeast Ohio

AKRON — Many shooting ranges with public access in northeast Ohio remain open for those who want to enjoy the shooting sports and get outdoors, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Visitors are encouraged to follow all social distancing guidelines and respect others’ personal space while at a shooting range. State-owned public shooting ranges are recommended to no more than 10 participants at a time.

A shooting range permit is required to shoot at Class A (supervised rifle and pistol), Class B (unsupervised rifle and pistol) and Class C target ranges (unsupervised clay target shotgun). A shooting range permit is not required at Class D (unsupervised archery) or other ranges not classified by the Division of Wildlife (other fees or purchases may apply).

Purchase an annual or daily shooting range permit at wildohio.gov or any location where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

An annual permit costs $24, and a daily permit is $5. An annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo is available to Ohio residents for $29.12.

Northeast Ohio public shooting ranges currently open include the following:

Berlin Lake Wildlife Area archery range (Portage County). This range is provided free of charge and open during daylight hours.

Grand River Wildlife clay target shotgun range (Trumbull County). This Class C range is unsupervised and open during daylight hours seven days per week. Permit is required.

Spencer Lake Wildlife Area archery range (Medina County). This range is provided free of charge and open during daylight hours.

Wingfoot Lake archery range (Portage County). This range is located at the Wingfoot Bowhunters Club off Old Waterloo Road, which is operated and maintained in cooperation with the Wingfoot Bowhunters Club. Open daily from October to February; open Saturdays until 2 p.m. from March to September (tournaments are typically held on Sundays). This range is provided free of charge and open during daylight hours.

Beaver Creek State Park archery range (Columbiana County). This range is provided free of charge and open during daylight hours.

Geneva State Park archery range (Ashtabula County). This range is provided free of charge and open during daylight hours.

Harrison State Forest rifle and pistol range (Harrison County). This range is unsupervised and open during daylight hours seven days per week. Permit is not required.

Punderson State Park archery range (Geauga County). This range is provided free of charge and open during daylight hours.

Fernwood State Forest rifle and pistol range (Jefferson County). This range is unsupervised and open during daylight hours seven days per week. Permit is not required. Shooters are reminded to follow all posted rules and regulations when visiting a shooting range.

Most Division of Wildlife shooting ranges are unsupervised. State owned supervised Class A ranges (Deer Creek Wildlife Area, Grand River Wildlife Area, Woodbury Wildlife Area) are temporarily closed.

Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.