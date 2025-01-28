Range Resources challenges Cecil Township’s new oil and gas ordinance

SALEM, Ohio — Range Resources Corporation filed a challenge to Cecil Township’s Zoning Hearing Board against its recent oil and gas zoning ordinance which increased well pad setback limits from 500 feet to 2,500 feet from protected structures.

The challenge comes two months after the ordinance was approved by the Cecil Township Board of Supervisors in a 3-2 vote. Cecil Township, home to five well pads with more than 25 wells, is one of the few communities in Washington County to create setbacks greater than 500 feet after residents raised concerns over noise and health impacts.

Range Resources filed a substantive validity challenge on Dec. 26, according to Cecil Township Manager Don Gennuso. This challenge argues the ordinance is unfair and exclusionary — a term used when a zoning ordinance excludes certain types of land uses in a community.

The issue was discussed briefly at the Jan. 20 zoning hearing board meeting, where Kimberly Brown, a lawyer representing Range Resources, argued that Kara Shirdon, chairperson of the Cecil Township Zoning Hearing Board, should recuse herself from voting on the challenge.

Brown said Shirdon was biased, pointing to testimony Shirdon gave in support of the 2,500-foot setback during a public hearing on the oil and gas ordinance in August 2024. Shirdon recused herself from the vote.

Cecil Township Solicitor Gretchen Moore sought a motion to dismiss the legal challenge. Residents and environmental organizations, like the Center for Coalfield Justice and the Clear Air Council, also sought party participation, which gives individuals and community organizations the right to present arguments and play an active role in the legal process.

Chris Voltz, solicitor for the Cecil Township Zoning Hearing Board, did not grant anyone party status at the meeting. Instead, Range Resources, the township and those seeking to participate in the challenge will present their arguments at the next zoning board meeting on Feb. 17.

Lois Bower-Bjornson, southwestern Pennsylvania field organizer for Clean Air Council and Washington County resident, was at the Jan. 20 meeting and plans to present her organization’s arguments at the February meeting.

She is confident that the new oil and gas ordinance will stick because of the support within the community and emphasizes its importance for other Pennsylvania communities.

“This is a precedent-setting ordinance,” Bjornson said. “This will help to shape ordinances in other areas, even if there’s already drilling there. This is going to give communities and people that live within (these) communities a voice for the first time.”

Markwest Liberty Midstream, a natural gas company based in Colorado, also filed a procedural validity challenge, which argues the township did not follow all the procedural steps when updating the ordinance. The challenge will be heard by a judge in the Washington County Court of Pleas.

Range Resources did not respond to Farm and Dairy’s request for comment.

