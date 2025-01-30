Ohio auctioneers gather for annual conference

COLUMBUS — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held Jan. 10-11 at the Columbus Hilton Easton in Columbus

Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual Trade Show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, Auction Marketing Awards, the Hall of Fame Induction, the Presidential Luncheon and the election of the Board of Directors.

Jeremy Garber, of Circleville, Ohio, was crowned the 2025 Ohio Auctioneers Senior Division Champion. Tyce Freije was reserve champion and Grant Phipps took third in the senior contest.

Merlin Hershberger, of Navarre, Ohio, crowned the Junior Champion. Gracee Poorman was reserve champion and Jack Adelman took third in the junior contest.

A new addition to this year’s Conference was the OAF/FFA Invitational with six FFA students competing. Payton Lahmers, of Malta, Ohio, was crowned the OAF/FFA Champion. Jillian Holland took second; Daron Peters and Ava Hinkle tied for third; Logan Daubenmeir took fifth place, and Charlee Brestle received sixth place.

Beth Rose, of Maumee, Ohio, was inducted as the 2025 Hall of Fame inductee. This is the highest award conveyed to an auctioneer in Ohio.

The OAA held its annual election of officers at the annual membership business meeting, electing Darby Walton, Upper Sandusky, to president; Brian Davis, Columbus, as vice president, and John Ruckman, Mount Vernon, as treasurer. Sam Baer and Grant Phipps were elected as directors.