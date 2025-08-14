Reader: Ruffled feathers

I’ve heard a couple of versions of this story, but basically, this is how the story goes.

The guys had just unloaded a load of hay off a wagon. They had pushed the wagon out of the barn and were waiting for the next load.

They noticed that a wagon tire had split and the tube was bulging out of the side wall of the tire.

About this time, a chicken came along pecking at things, as chickens do. One of the guys said, “I wonder what would happen if that hen pecked that …” KAWOOM!

That hen pecked that bulging tube before he got the word tube out. After the chaff, dust and feathers cleared, there was that hen across the lot looking back.

I can’t help but wonder what that hen thought about getting her feathers ruffled that way?

Gordon Meeder

Midland, Pennsylvania