Columbiana County on quarantine list for spotted lanternfly

COLUMBUS — Columbiana County is among 12 counties in Ohio currently under quarantine as the spotted lanternfly spreads rapidly across the state. Quarantined counties include Belmont, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Muskingum and Ottawa.

The spotted lanternfly, a non-native invasive insect, is identified by its grayish wings adorned with black spots and vibrant red underwings and is a significant threat to agriculture and local ecosystems.

Since its identification in 2020 in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly has been reported in 17 states, with monthly sightings exceeding 3,000 according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The pest was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014.

In response to this growing threat, Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is actively educating the public about the spotted lanternfly and encouraging community engagement in monitoring its spread.

As adult spotted lanternflies — which are about 1 inch long and 1/2 inch wide — begin to lay eggs from late September to early October, vigilance now is crucial in managing the ongoing threat of this invasive species, said Amy Stone, an agriculture and natural resources educator with Ohio State University Extension. Egg-laying will continue until freezing temperatures kill the adult insects, she said.

These insects present challenges for homeowners and agricultural producers alike. The spotted lanternfly excretes a sticky honeydew substance that creates a nuisance, promotes the growth of sooty and is attractive to wasps and hornets.

The spotted lanternfly feeds on over 100 plant species, including grapevines, hops, apples and maple trees, stressing these plants and potentially impacting the state’s economy. Urban areas such as Cleveland and Toledo have been particularly affected, with swarms of spotted lanternflies observed on buildings and sidewalks.

The rapid spread in central Ohio can be attributed to a lack of native predators, combined with environmental stressors such as the ongoing drought.

CFAES developed educational resources, including an egg scraper tool designed to engage stakeholders in the fight against the spotted lanternfly. Ashley Leach, a CFAES entomologist, emphasizes the importance of this tool, which stemmed from a collaboration among various experts aiming to educate stakeholders about the spotted lanternfly’s life cycle.

Be informed

Staying informed and proactive is key to managing the ongoing threat of this invasive species. It’s crucial to recognize the signs of the spotted lanternfly, which include the following:

Egg masses

Laid in late summer to early fall, spotted lanternfly egg masses resemble grey, puttylike blobs and can be found on tree trunks, outdoor furniture and vehicles.

Honeydew

The spotted lanternfly excretes a sticky substance known as honeydew, leading to a black sooty mold on surfaces beneath infested plants.

Increased insect activity

The honeydew attracts wasps and hornets, leading to increased activity around infested areas.

For more information, visit agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/invasive-pests/invasive-insects/slf.