Registration open for EPA Mid-Atlantic Summit

PHILADELPHIA — The EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region will host its third annual environmental summit, “Empowering Communities for Environmental Equity,” May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The virtual event, which is free and open to the public, will include representatives from communities, non-profits, advocacy groups, industry, academia and state and local governments. Sessions and panels will cover topics such as grants, small farmer equity and how local mayors are putting the environment first.

Full details on the agenda, session descriptions, speakers and the registration portal can be found at web.cvent.com/event/a40840fe-b2dc-4848-81d6-dd2afdbe6c70/summary.

Those interested can contact Joy Lee Pearson at 202-715-3851 or EPAMidAtlSummit@michaeldbaker.com.