Respiratory hazards for ag workers topic of webinar

COVINGTON, La. — AgriSafe will host a webinar to discuss the dangers of non-allergic respiratory hazards in agriculture from 11 a.m. to noon on May 16.

The webinar will address dusts, mists, fumes and gases affecting agricultural workers, farmers and farm families living and working in agricultural environments. It will focus on recognizing and preventing environmental and occupational exposures that may result in morbidity and mortality due to unprotected or unrecognized respiratory hazards.

Additionally, the webinar will include an overview of the screening of farm workers and farm families that can be administered by health care workers and public health professionals to those working and living in agricultural environments and steps to avoid potentially dangerous exposures and prevent disability or death, including knowing which type of respiratory personal protective equipment is appropriate for different agricultural exposures.

This webinar is free for AgriSafe paid members and will be hosted in the AgriSafe Learning Lab. Non-members or individuals holding a basic AgriSafe account can register for a $30 fee. AgriSafe will be hosting quarterly free-for-member webinars. Currently, individuals can start a membership for $75 and receive access to member-only webinars for a year.

For more information and to register, visit agrisafe.org.