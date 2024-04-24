Richfield Heritage Preserve holding birding hikes

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve will offer two migratory bird hikes on May 4, 7:30-9 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Richfield Heritage Preserve.

Attendees will meet by the Summer Barn, 4225 Oviatt Road park entrance. Professional birder Fred Dinkelbach will review some basic birding skills and then lead attendees on a 1-1/2 mile hike, along woodland trails and gravel roads, through the different park habitats.

Dinkelbach has been birding for over 36 years. He is a 31-year member, and past president, of the Kirtland Bird Club of Northeast Ohio. He has surveyed Richfield Heritage Preserve, as part of the Greater Akron Audubon Society’s summer breeding bird census and has witnessed 71 species there. For the past 34 years, he has participated in the greater Cleveland area spring bird walks as well as bird walks at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The hikes will be held rain or shine so dress for the weather. Suitable hiking footwear, insect repellent, binoculars and a reusable water bottle are recommended.

While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to RSVP at https://2024BirdHike.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins, however, are always welcome. Visit friendsofrhp.org for event updates.