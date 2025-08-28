Round-up of 4-H news for Aug. 28, 2025

DOVER, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County 4-H Alumni gathered to share memories and celebrate the importance 4-H had on their lives. Guests enjoyed stonefire pizza, while listening to the music of Keerstin Rochelle in warm and memorable atmosphere. The Tuscarawas Co. 4-H Alumni are proud to support and continue to raise funds for the Ohio State Tuscarawas County 4- H endowment fund, which helps to ensure that the 4-H program in Tuscarawas County continues to grow, inspire and provide opportunities for future generations.

The original endowment was established Sept. 1, 1993, by former 4-H agent Cindy Lattner and former Home Economic agent Peg Weaver. At this year’s gathering, Rod Endsley, who served on the original endowment committee, was in attendance to present alumni with a special “Memory Brick,” which was first created in 1993 to express gratitude for giving.