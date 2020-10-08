Round up of FFA news for Oct. 8, 2020

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 19, 20 members from the West Holmes FFA chapter visited the Holmes County Home for community service. Members weeded the gardens, trimmed bushes, picked up sticks and cleaned sidewalks. They worked from 9 a.m. to noon and were thanked with pizza and drinks when they were done.

Members who participated include Natasha Averbukh, Dyllan Bender, Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Ansen Hall, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Samantha Kendall, Caden McDougle, Ally Ogi, Jayme Pennell, Alysa Pringle, Leah Reining, Dakotah Ringwalt, Becca Schuch, Emma Stitzlein, Ashley Tate, Syrus Tish, Abby Waers and Addison Yates.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — Due to COVID-19, the United FFA had its first meeting outside to allow for social distancing. During the meeting, members decided to give one $500 college scholarship this coming spring.

The group voted to use blue freedom for its fruit, meat and cheese, and to use an online and paper ordering system. They also voted on a t-shirt design for this year and reminded members to check a sign-up sheet in the classroom on the bulletin board daily.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — During 2020 there have been many struggles and difficulties that the River Valley FFA chapter has faced and overcome. One is adapting to online, in-person and hybrid school options.

The chapter is trying to find ways to stay united and attend functions virtually. The chapter is also reminding members to work together during these tough times, and also keep each other safe by wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently.

The chapter isn’t able to hold meetings face-to-face right now, but is still trying to find ways to keep everyone feeling involved.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne chapter awarded over 30 awards, scholarships and other recognition to chapter and community members in its first-ever virtual awards banquet.

Dugan McLaughlin was the Star Fruit Salesman, with Lauren Vaughan as the runner-up. McLaughlin was also the Star Sausage Salesman, and Rylee Dawson was the runner-up. Cole Wharton was the Star Strawberry Salesman, and McLaughlin was the runner-up.

Austin Beegle, Abby Ramseyer, Brock Tegtmeier and Lizzy Howman all received recognition for their efforts in their dairy production placement. Beegle and Ramseyer received silver and bronze state ratings, respectively. Howman placed fourth overall in state with her dairy production entrepreneurship proficiency area.

In the area of diversified livestock production, Desiree Smith and Riley Stull were both recognized. Stull earned a Bronze state ranking. Kaitlyn Praisler was recognized as the star in poultry production, along with the star small animal production and care proficiency areas. Stull was also recognized as star goat production-entrepreneurship, star sheep-entrepreneurship, and star swine production.

In the area of equine science, Jordan Melegari earned an honorable mention state placing, and Praisler was also recognized. Alex Borton was recognized as the star fruit production-placement, and also was awarded third place in overall state rankings. Ari Borton was also recognized as a star for her ag processing-placement.

Hanna Wilson was chosen as Star Greenhand. Ari Borton and Jayden Berry were recognized as Star Chapter members. Stull, Smith and Valerie Imhoff were selected as the Star County members. Brock Tegtmeier and Beegle were chosen as the Star Dekalb members.

The chapter gave out a total of five scholarships. Claire Vaughn and Cody Tegtmeier were chosen for the Northwestern FFA Alumni & Friends Scholarship, and Alex Borton received the Northwestern FFA Scholarship, the Commodity Blenders Scholarship and the Rebecca J. Stull Memorial Scholarship. Cody Tegtmeier also received a scholarship from the Fulk Family.

This year’s coaches awards go to Sabrina Hershey for soils, Phil Keener for dairy cattle, John Eberly for job interview and Marie Marty for general livestock.

The chapter also recognizes members who are outstanding in the areas of leadership, and this year, Leeanna Ruegg, Valerie Imhoff, Beegle, Howman and Stull earned this award.

Eighth grader Kade Tegtmeier, freshman Melanie Imhoff, sophomore Ari Borton, and junior Craig Wellert all received Rising Star awards.

The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter recognizes members with the Behind the Scenes Award. The recipients of this award this year were Brock Tegtmeier, Smith and Praisler.

The chapter also recognized 48 members for excellency in their ag classes.