Roundtables for dairy professionals in April, May

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy professionals who work with Pennsylvania’s dairy farm families should register to attend one of the Dairy Industry Professional Roundtable Meetings this April and May in State College, Mansfield, Martinsburg, Grove City, Carlisle and Lancaster.

The roundtable meetings will include a discussion on current market dynamics, new risk management programs available to dairy farm families, and resources to help farm families calculate their cost of production and better understand their risks.

A recent Center for Dairy Excellence survey indicated that 15 percent of Pennsylvania dairy farms have a risk management plan.

The meetings will include the steps involved in calculating cost of production and developing a risk management plan. All the meetings will include a meal followed by discussion.

Meetings will be held:

State College, April 30 at 7:30 a.m., Perkins (525 Benner Pike, State College)

Mansfield, April 30 at 1 p.m., Lamb’s Creek Food & Spirits (200 Gateway Drive, Mansfield, Pa. )

Martinsburg, May 2 at 7:30 a.m., The Bistro at the Village Green (403 Village Way, Martinsburg)

Grove City, May 2 at 1 p.m., Hoss’s Steak & Seahouse (1948 Leesburg Grove City Road, Grove City)

Carlisle, May 3 at 7:30 a.m., Cumberland County Extension Office (310 Allen Road, Carlisle)

Lancaster, May 10, at 7:30 a.m., Lancaster Farm and Home Center (1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster)

All meetings are free to attend; however, registration is required. To register, email Heidi Zimmerman at hzimmerman1@centerfordairyexcellence.org or call the Center for Dairy Excellence at 717-346-0849.

For complete details or to register online, go to www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/dairy-producer-roundtable-meetings/.