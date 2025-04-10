Roundup of 4-H news for April 10, 2025

SALESVILLE, Ohio — Leatherwood Valley 4-H club met and held its election of officers March 30. The club agreed upon Carlye Roe for president, Ashlyn Rohde for vice president, Elaine Fall for secretary, Xander Gravens for treasurer, Penelope Byler for news reporter and Alicia Ronde and Jacob Fall for recreation.

The club plans to hold a food stand fundraiser May 16 at the I 70 Auction Facility, 20244 Bridgewater Road in Salesville. More information will follow.

•••

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met April 1. The club worked on projects for upcoming events. President Ava Wood read clinic dates for April and May along with days that the club will cook for the Kendall home. The club watched demonstrations from Sidney Casto, Rhett Herring, Weston Hoopes and Carrie Knoedler. Casto made no-bake cookie dough; Herring talked about the 4-H leadership event in Columbus he attended ; Hoopes demonstrated how to make cheese chips with an electric griddle and Knoedler talked about how to dye Easter eggs with natural ingredients. For more info about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-879-1165.

•••

PARMA, Ohio — The Homestead Hoofers 4-H club invites the public to Potential Buyer Night May 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Stearns Homestead, a historic working farm located in Parma, Ohio.

This event is a celebration of youth, agriculture, and community — where guests can meet 4-H members who are raising livestock not in the countryside, but in the middle of an urban setting. From market hogs to rabbits, poultry to steer, these youth have taken on the challenge of raising animals with care, discipline, and pride, all while balancing the demands of city life.

Potential Buyer Night gives visitors the chance to explore the farm, talk directly with the youth and learn firsthand what it means to raise and care for livestock. Attendees can even sample farm-fresh bites, such as savory meatballs and hearty chicken pot pie, offering a true taste of what these young agriculturalists have been working so hard to produce.

The evening also serves as a preview of the Junior Fair Market Auction, a cornerstone event of the Cuyahoga County Fair, taking place this year Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.