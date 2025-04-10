Roundup of FFA news for April 10, 2025

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA showcased its skills at the state Spring Career Development Events March 22 at the Ohio State Exposition Center in Columbus. Fourteen members participated in poultry management and general livestock judging. Representing Black River in the general livestock judging contest were Addison Flynn, Charlie Hollan, Adalee Hollant, Rylee Howard and Parker Broadsword. The poultry management team included Emma McCann, Savanna Landrum, Peter Howard and Olivia Bailey. The Black River Middle School poultry team won the state championship. Individually, Kade Kelso placed fourth, Aidan Sas placed sixth, Dagur Charlton placed seventh, Caleb Howard placed 11th and David Bryant placed 19th. Their accomplishment will be formally recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — Three members of East Knox FFA finished 15th in the Ohio FFA Nature Interpretation Career Development Event March 29 at Hocking College in Nelsonville. The team included senior Aiden Kapper and freshmen Madisyn Frost and Nealie Oliver.

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA recently competed in the state Poultry Management Career Development Event March 22 in the Voinovich Building Annex at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus where they placed 16th out of a field of 77 teams.

The team consisted of Aiden Kapper, Isabelle Bostic, Hayden Baker, Dylan Springer, Jasmine Smith and Mackenzie Wilson.

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA recently competed in the Ohio FFA Equine Career Development Event held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus March 22. Miranda Fawcett, Ava Page, Peyton Harris, Laureyah Neely and Rhyan Williams competed against 114 other teams and 381 individuals from across the state and finished 26th.

HOWARD, Ohio — Four members of the East Knox FFA recently competed in the District 7 FFA Agricultural Mechanics Career Development Event held at Southeastern Ross High School in Ross County east of Chillicothe. The team, consisting of Dylan Springer, Hayden Baker, Blake Elliott and Peyton Finch, finished third.