Roundup of 4-H news for April 19, 2018

ZOAR, Ohio — Tusky Valley Farmers 4-H met April 12 at the Zoar Road Gun Club. The meeting was led by Vice President Camrynn Maurer.

The club discussed choosing a theme for the barn for the fair and club members chose projects and paid for project books.

Hanging baskets can be picked up May 3. The next meeting is May 17 at the Zoar Road Gun Club where the club will vote on a theme for the barn.

• • •

SALEM, Ohio — The February and March meetings of 4-H’ers Unlimited were well-attended. Officers elected include president, Justine Knauf; vice president, Allie Beniston; secretary, Kaleigh Williams; treasurer, Alexis Pomponio; recreation leader, Lindsey Knauf; health officer, Jenna Vrabel; and safety officer, Katherine Pomponio.

Pomponio discussed the importance of smoke alarms and changing batteries regularly. Members are currently collecting Nutrena feed tags as part of a fundraising effort. At the conclusion of the meeting, members stuffed plastic eggs with candy.

These eggs were used at the Community Egg Hunt, which was held at Western Reserve Schools March 30. The club will hold its next meeting April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.

• • •

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders & Feeders 4-H club met March 25. Jacob Grinstead read the treasury report, and Wyatt Lewis shared his monthly safety report.

Mallory Jacobs explained collecting donations for Rescue Village and providing food and supplies for dogs and cats in need. Also, for community service, the chapter visited a local nursing home with rabbit projects.

March birthdays were celebrated by the Sunshine officer, and the chapter reviewed the importance of Quality Assurance for May 5.

• • •

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H club in North Benton held its fifth meeting of the year at the North Benton Presbyterian church April 10. For its fundraiser, the chapter sold 828 pepperoni rolls.

The profit was $1,656. The club thanked Shiann Schaefer, for selling the most pepperoni rolls, and Rita Jarvis, for doing the paper work. The safety poster contest is “Safe and Smart use of technology.”

The next meeting is April 24 at 7 p.m. at the North Benton Presbyterian Church.