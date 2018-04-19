Central State University School of Agricultural Education and Food Science

Website: http://www.centralstate.edu/index.php

Type of college: 4-year public

Campus address: 1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce, Ohio 45383

Enrollment: 1,700

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $5,000-$15,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Agricultural Education, Sustainable Agriculture, Water Resources Management and Environmental Engineering

Natural resources majors: Agricultural Education, Sustainable Agriculture

About: Central State University offers Ohio’s only four-year degree in Sustainable Agriculture, and is one of only three schools in Ohio where a student can earn a degree in Agricultural Education. The Agricultural Education degree can lead to an Ohio agriscience teaching license. Central State University is an 1890 Land Grant Institution offering Research, Extension, and Teaching in Agriculture.

For more college listings click here.

How this information was compiled: Farm and Dairy emailed forms to universities and colleges within Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that offer a major or program in agriculture or natural resources. If your college or university offers an agriculture or natural resource program and is not listed here, email editor@farmanddairy.com to be added to our online directory.