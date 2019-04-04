Roundup of 4-H news for April 4, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Guernsey County Junior Fair board met March 21.

The advisers read through the board’s handbook, and discussed the standards that members will be held to during the coming year.

Members elected officers for the coming year: Hannah Watkins, president; Ally Rogers, vice president; Caitlyn Christman, secretary; Hannah Jirles, treasurer; Jenna Babcock, news reporter.

Members also discussed fundraising ideas and upcoming events.

The next meeting will be held April 18 at the senior fair board office. Members will discuss events and begin working in committees to coordinate activities.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — During a recent meeting, 4-H’ers Unlimited elected the following officers, president, Allie Beniston; vice president, Joey Devine; secretary, Kaleigh Williams; treasurer, Katherine Pomponio; recreation leader, Lindsey Knauf; health officer, Emily Heino; and safety officer, Kellin Williams.

After some old business was discussed, various committee members gave reports to the club. Safety officer Kellin Williams discussed the importance of tornado preparedness and health officer Emily Heino spoke on air quality, noting that air.gov is a good resource for those with breathing issues.

Cloverbuds participated in an activity about agriculture. They learned about what is necessary to grow plants, and even planted some corn and green beans of their own.

At the conclusion of the meeting, members stuffed plastic eggs with candy. These eggs will be used at the 4-H-sponsored Community Egg Hunt, held at Western Reserve Schools on April 19.

4-H’ers Unlimited will hold their next meeting April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Sparkle Market in Boardman.

• • •

ZOAR, Ohio — On March 21, Tusky Valley Farmers 4-H club met at Zoar Road Gun Club.

Members have begun their hanging basket fundraiser. Flowers and strawberries are $15 and ferns are $16. To order a basket, call 330-447-5293.

Members voted to donate $250 to Paws for Cause from our last year’s earnings.

After the business meeting, Deputy Mike Creager and K-9 Fygo gave a presentation about K-9 police dogs and their training.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club met in March at the Burton Fairgrounds School Building.

Following committee reports, members talked about Generation RX for a health and safety topic. Reports were read by members. Their topics covered nutrition, marketing your project, the pig digestive system and getting ready for shows.

Members discussed creating club first aid kits and our upcoming fundraiser selling candy bars, then had several educational activities for beef, swine and poultry projects, explaining feeds, parts of our animals, dealing with cattle washing and bringing home your poultry project.

The next meeting is April 28 at 4 p.m. at the School Building on Burton Fairgrounds.