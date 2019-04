Maj. Mark Stepuk, of Canfield, Ohio, took Farm and Dairy to the Helmand Province of Afghanistan for nine months. Mark was deployed with the 38th Infantry Division, United States Army, as a combat engineer training adviser for the Afghanistan National Army. This picture was taken last summer when the temperature was 107 degrees! Thank you for your service, Mark!

