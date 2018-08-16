Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 16, 2018

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club met Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. in the Munson Township Hall. Club members completed their buyer cards with information and a picture of them with their animal. These cards will be given to the buyers at the fair.

Members also voted on the Geauga County Fair king and queen candidates and signed up to work in the milk shake booth. Some of the advisers also reviewed the code of ethics for fair, which includes caring, respect, trustworthiness, fairness, responsibility and citizenship.

The safety officer gave a report on how to check smoke detectors and being safe around them. The club has donated 145 items to the local food drive and made no-sew blankets over the last few meetings with the help of the community service officer.

Club members will be helping set up the beef, poultry, goat, rabbit and swine barns over the next few weeks.

•••

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Granny’s Kids 4-H Club met Aug. 5 at the Douglass’ house.

Members completed six no-sew blankets for the veterans as a service project. They voted on goat-milk fudge, spice rubs, and pop-can cozies for the livestock sale buyer’s gifts, and ordered custom sweatshirts.

They will be making fair booth decorations at the next meeting. Geauga County Fair advance sale ticket prices will end Wednesday, Aug. 29. The fair opens Aug. 30 and is free until noon. Club members will be selling their market goats, turkeys, chickens, ducks and rabbits at the small animal livestock sale Sept. 1, at 2:30 p.m. in the auction tent next to the arena.

•••

CANFIELD, Ohio — Preparation for the Canfield Fair was the main topic at the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club August meeting. Volunteers signed up to help with a variety of pre-fair activities: decorating animal pens and stalls with advisers Robin Reph and Laura Jones on Aug. 25 in Barn 10, on the fairgrounds at noon; putting up the club’s 4-H promotional booth in the Youth Building 25, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

Members can bring their 4-H projects Aug. 26 from 2-4 p.m.; and entry day for livestock is Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emma Reph, Olivia Reph and William Reph will serve on the 2018 4-H Royal Court. Members shared what 4-H project they enjoyed the most during the meeting and several members were recognized for their county and state awards.

Winning first and an Outstanding of the Day Award at the Ohio State Fair for “Shopping Savvy Senior” was Natalia Kresic. Outstanding of the Day Awards were also awarded to Evelyn Collier, for “Shopping Savvy Junior,” Paige Christoff, for “Em*bel*ish”, Olivia Reph, for “Global Gourmet,” and Natalia Kresic, for “Make Over My Space.”

Representing Mahoning County at the Ohio State Fair were Dailen Brown for “Sundresses,” Evelyn Collier, for “Tops for Tweens,” Tiffany Voland, for “Sew for Others,” Paige Christoff, for “Active Sportswear,” and “Clothes for High School, Natalia Kresic, for “Quilting the Best Better,” and Thomas Collier, for “Self Determined Project-Tanks” and Public Speaking.”

County award recipients were Avery Mountain and Micky Salovich, for “Sew Fun,” Emma Reph, for “Quilting the Best Better,” and Cayden Jones, for “Everyday Food and Fitness.”

Receiving Outstanding Project Rosettes were Autumn Reed, for “Teens on the Road to Financial Success,” and Tiffany Voland, for “Great Looks for Less.”

The next meeting will be Oct. 11, at the Ellsworth Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Club officers are planning a Halloween party for the members.